Greg A. O'Malley, 65, of New Bern, died at CarolinaEast Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia O'Malley; son, Sean O'Malley of Raleigh; daughters, Alejandra O'Malley of Wilmington, Angie Eborn of New Bern; brother, Timothy Kerr of Havelock; sister, Teresa Irisarry of Havelock.

A graveside service will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



