Greg A. O'Malley, 65, of New Bern, died at CarolinaEast Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia O'Malley; son, Sean O'Malley of Raleigh; daughters, Alejandra O'Malley of Wilmington, Angie Eborn of New Bern; brother, Timothy Kerr of Havelock; sister, Teresa Irisarry of Havelock.
A graveside service will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
