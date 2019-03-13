Gregory Darnell Sawyer, 62, of Triangle, Va., a native of Pamlico County, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the home of Alonza Sawyer, 2857 N. Trent Road, Merritt. Viewing hours are Friday noon to 6 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Galilee M. B. Church, 4643 Hwy. 304, Maribel Community. The interment will follow at the Sawyer Family Cemetery, Swan Point Road, Maribel.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
