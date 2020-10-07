1/
Gregory Harrison
Gregory Harrison, 84, of Newport, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City.
His memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the residence, 164 Silverhill Rd., Newport.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Parmley Harrison of the home; two sons, Bryan Harrison, Studio City, Calif. and Shawn Harrison, Yuman, Ariz.; daughters, Jave Wright, El Mirageav, Ariz., Heather Noelle Melver, Seattle, Wash., Renee Hester, Newport and Kicia Nelson, Beaufort; two brothers, Richard Harrison and Karl Michael Harrison, both of Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters, Elizabeth Hall, Las Vegas, Nev. and Valerie Cholmondeley, Las Vegas, Nev.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
