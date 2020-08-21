1/
Gregory L. Pelham
Gregory L. Pelham, 60, of 660 Maul Swamp Road, Vanceboro died Tuesday, Aug. 18,2020 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Linda Cox Pelham of the home; three daughters, Sylvonia Pelham of Ayden, Twana Pelham of Raleigh, and Lillian Pelham-Staton of Vanceboro; and five grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart. Please wear a mask when attending the visitation.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc. of Kinston.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
