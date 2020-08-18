1/1
Grover Boykin
1935 - 2020
Grover Lee Boykin, age 85, passed away in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, at the Collier Hospice House on Aug. 12, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born on March 23, 1935, in Spring Hope, N.C., son of William Monroe Boykin and Fannie Farmer Boykin. Grover resided in Grifton, N.C. most of his life. He also resided in New Bern, N.C. and Westminster, CO a short period of time.
Grover was raised at Kennedy Home Baptist Orphanage from age seven till graduating from high school. He had great admiration for his upbringing and care at Kennedy Home. He was grateful for the values he learned from that experience. He attended LaGrange High School in LaGrange, N.C., where he participated in all sports. He was a talented football player and had a great love for the sport. He participated all four years in high school. He was co-captain of the team in 1952 playing center position. From 1956-1961, Grover served in the U.S.Army, receiving the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a radar equipment operator. Grover was a member of the Army football team playing tackle and center positions.
Grover had a long and dedicated career with E.I. DuPont for almost 31 years in Kinston, N.C. He was a member of the Spring Garden Baptist Church in New Bern, N.C., Ayden Country Club, an avid golfer, winning numerous tournaments even during his senior years. He also shared the enjoyment of fishing with friends and family.
Grover was an honorable man, kind with a gentle and soft spoken manner. Friends would describe him as a gentleman, a true friend and most of all a loving and caring man. He valued his friendships.
Grover is survived by his three children, Ingrid Civils, Carmen Jennette and Thomas William Boykin Sr. (wife, Daniela Boykin); grandchildren, Erika Civils, Christopher Civils, Nicole Jennette, Collin Jennette, Thomas Boykin Jr., Tristen Boykin, Ashton Boykin, Brayden Boykin; and three great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Estates located at 5971 Dudley Rd., Grifton, N.C., 28530.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
