NEW BERN - Guenter "Guner" E.F. Villwock, 86, of New Bern, went Home to be with Jesus on Friday, April 17, 2020. Guner was a member of the Vanceboro Free Will Holiness Church. He worked 30 years at the Norfolk Southern R.R. as an engineer. Guner was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved Jesus and his family very much and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Willa Dene Villwock; son, Guner Franz Villwock Jr. (Carol) of New Bern; daughters, Debbie Cordon (Raymond) of Atlanta, GA, and Peggy V. Bray (Henry) of New Bern; sister, Ursula Hendricks; grandchildren, Jason Cordon, Jared Cordon, Mallory Stephens, Morgan Craft, Ty Villwock, and Peyton Villwock; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Cordon, Mia, Cordon, Amelia Cordon, Bristol Stephens, and Gaston Craft. Along with his parents, Guner was preceded in death by his sister, Gisela Eubanks. A private burial will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Greenleaf. Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020