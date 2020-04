NEW BERN - Guenter "Guner" E.F. Villwock, 86, of New Bern, went Home to be with Jesus on Friday, April 17, 2020. Guner was a member of the Vanceboro Free Will Holiness Church. He worked 30 years at the Norfolk Southern R.R. as an engineer. Guner was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved Jesus and his family very much and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Willa Dene Villwock; son, Guner Franz Villwock Jr. (Carol) of New Bern; daughters, Debbie Cordon (Raymond) of Atlanta, GA, and Peggy V. Bray (Henry) of New Bern; sister, Ursula Hendricks; grandchildren, Jason Cordon, Jared Cordon, Mallory Stephens, Morgan Craft, Ty Villwock, and Peyton Villwock; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Cordon, Mia, Cordon, Amelia Cordon, Bristol Stephens, and Gaston Craft. Along with his parents, Guner was preceded in death by his sister, Gisela Eubanks. A private burial will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Greenleaf. Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.