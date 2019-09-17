Guion James Garner Jr., 73, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Carteret County Hospital.
He is survived by his wife Sharon of 13 years; and his children Gail, Melissa, Michael and Greta; and 3 grandchildren.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Island Road Baptist Church, 836 Harkers Island Road, Beaufort. Burial will take place at The Fishermen's Cemetery aka Ocean View Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019