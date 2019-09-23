Gwendolyn Faye Smith Lathan, 63, of 1320 Queens Road, of Kinston, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Healthcare.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from Gethsemane Seventh Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Reginald Lathan of Cove City. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019