New Bern - Gwendolyn Taylor Braswell, 67, of New Bern died Monday October 26, 2020, at her residence.



The family will have a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on November 14, 2020, on Zoom. Contact the family for login and passcode.



She is survived by her husband, Ernest C. Braswell, Jr. of the home; son, Ernest Braswell, III, New Bern, NC; four daughters, Gweniqua Taylor, Knightdale, NC, Keisha Braswell, Alisha Braswell and Khrystal Braswell all of New Bern; four brothers, Henry Taylor, Wilson, NC, Willie Ray Taylor, Rocky Mount, NC, Garland Taylor, Greenville, NC and Herman Taylor, Tarboro, NC; sister, Mary Taylor, Greenville, NC; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary.

