H. Carroll Arthur
H. Carroll Arthur, 86, of Wilson, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilson, a 50 year member of St. John's Masonic Lodge No.3, U.S. Air Force Veteran and a Civil Service employee for 40 years.
He is predeceased by his parents, Hubert and Christine Arthur; Brother, Oliver Arthur; sister, Corrine Arthur Golon; nephew, Larry Arthur.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Arthur; Sons, Christopher A. Arthur and friend, Sigi, John M. Arthur (Jennifer); grandson, Alan Michael Arthur; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Wilson, North Carolina. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am Monday prior to the service at the cemetery.
Covid- 19 restrictions will apply (Face masks and social distancing will be required)
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.
Arrangements are made by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
