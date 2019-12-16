Hal Preston Potter Sr.

April 26, 1942 – December 15, 2019
Hal Preston Potter Sr. 77, of Bayboro, died surrounded by his family on December 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Carol Scott Potter; three daughters, Amanda, Rhonda, and Mary; six grandchildren, Joseph (Helen), Andrew, Tiffany (James), Macy, Riley (Heather), and Haley; seven great grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, Allena, Allison, Kyler, Amelia, and Rhyleann; two brothers, Virgil Potter (Sandy) and Larry Potter (Linda); three sisters, Della Carawan (Bill), Linda Brooks, and Janice Daniels (Harvey); many nieces, nephews and cousins, and his two fur babies, Ginger and Molly, who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Virgil and Trixie Potter; and his son, Hal P. Potter Jr.
Services will be held 7 pm Wednesday, December 18th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Roach officiating. Visitation will be held at 6 pm, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
