Hannah Elizabeth Hicks Gaskins, 72, of Benson, a native of Oriental, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Wake Medical Center, Cary.
A walk thru viewing will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Her service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Odd Fellow Cemetery, Oriental. The interment will follow.
Due to the Coronavirus, services are following the Governor's guidelines of (six) 6ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including funeral home staff. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020