Harriet Lane Guion May, 95, died peacefully in her home on August 3. Known to her friends as Hattie Lane, she was born in New Bern, youngest of the three children of Bess and Haywood Guion. After graduating from New Bern High School she attended Women's College, now UNC Greensboro. As a young teenager, she had developed a crush on Cecil May, a friend of her older sister. As a college student, she was delighted when he began to reciprocate her interest. They were married on May 17, 1944, while he was on leave from the Army Air Forces. She then returned to Women's College and graduated in 1945, while he returned to duty as a B-25 bomber pilot. He remained in the Air Force after WWII, and they moved around the country for a few years before he left military service. They came back to North Carolina in 1948, and she worked as a laboratory technician in Durham while he went to Duke University Law School. When he graduated in 1952, they returned to New Bern.
Hattie Lane enjoyed raising three children in New Bern, teaching them to love the water as much as she did: swimming, skiing and boating. She was also a Cub Scout, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and chaperoned school field trips and summer beach trips. In the early sixties, when her children were older, she went back to work in a medical office, where she remained for eight years. Always energetic, in her late 40's she learned to ride horses. Not long after that she took up golf and even scored a hole-in-one. Hattie Lane always had time, though, for her parents, her children, her friends and especially for her beloved Cecil. She saw the best in everyone she knew, and she brought out the best in all of us.
An active member of First Presbyterian Church, she was made a Lifetime Member of the Presbyterian Women in 2006. She was also a member of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of North Carolina.
Hattie Lane and Cecil were married for 68 years, until his death in 2013. She is survived by her children, Cecelia Collins May Scott and husband Peter; Haywood Guion May; and Harriet Lane May and husband Paul Nowicki; as well as two step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and their children. She was predeceased by her brother, Tom Guion, her sister, Pattie Guion Patterson, and her daughter-in-law, Vicky Vendrell May.
Tiffany Holt, Esther Cooper, Regina Monroe, Carolyn Boggan and Barbara Saunders were her trusted, constant and caring companions in her last years.
A private service will be planned at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of New Bern, PO Box 1069 New Bern, NC 28563-1069, or the charity of one's choice
.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the May Family.