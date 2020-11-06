1/1
Harrison Robert Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harrison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrison Robert Lee, 25, of Florida, formerly of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Florida.
He is a member of Anchor Church in Lake Worth, FL.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Montgomery and paternal grandparents, Robert and Dora Lee.
He is survived by his parents, Robert "Bobby" and Michelle Lee; maternal grandmother, Ann Montgomery; sister, Kaitlyn L. Watson and husband, Aaron; aunts, Deborah Lee and Leigh M. Coudriet and husband, Chris; and two cousins, Montgomery and Silas Coudriet.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David McCants officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Joshua Rowe Cemetery, Aurora.
The family will receive friends and relatives, following social distancing guidelines, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to The Palms Recover, 344 South Congress Ave., Palm Springs, FL 33461. Donations will be used to scholarship and sponsor someone in recovery in honor of Harrison.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved