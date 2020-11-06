Harrison Robert Lee, 25, of Florida, formerly of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Florida.

He is a member of Anchor Church in Lake Worth, FL.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Montgomery and paternal grandparents, Robert and Dora Lee.

He is survived by his parents, Robert "Bobby" and Michelle Lee; maternal grandmother, Ann Montgomery; sister, Kaitlyn L. Watson and husband, Aaron; aunts, Deborah Lee and Leigh M. Coudriet and husband, Chris; and two cousins, Montgomery and Silas Coudriet.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David McCants officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Joshua Rowe Cemetery, Aurora.

The family will receive friends and relatives, following social distancing guidelines, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to The Palms Recover, 344 South Congress Ave., Palm Springs, FL 33461. Donations will be used to scholarship and sponsor someone in recovery in honor of Harrison.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store