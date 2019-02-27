Harry Lee "Pete" Murphrey, Jr., 77, of Trenton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
|
Pete leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Betty Lou Lee Murphrey; daughters, Cindy and husband Ricky and Mary Ellen and husband Carl; sisters, Deborah Taylor and Eva Gwen Harrell; grandchildren, Heather Dickerson-Bryner and husband Jason, Amy Dickerson Munroe and husband Doug, Joshua Dickerson, Jonathan Murphy and special friend Kylie, Ashley Murphy and fiancé Jay and Mary Grace Murphy; six great-grandchildren, many cousins, extended family and special family friend Clifton Spivey.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Trenton City Cemetery, Trenton, NC.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019