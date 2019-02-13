Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Alton Cox. View Sign

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Harvey A. Cox, 86, passed peaceful February 7, 2019, at his home.

Harvey was born January 26, 1933, in No. 9 Township, Craven County, NC, the son of Harvey L. and Pauline Cox.

Harvey graduated from Jasper School, Class of 1951. He married Betty Barnes, February 29, 1952. He served four years with the United States Air Force, Headquarters 8th Air Force (SAC). Operated Sinclair Gas Station, New Bern, NC. Owned Colonial Cab of New Bern, NC. Worked for Strick Trailers and Brockway Trucks. He was owner/operator of Cox Transport Equipment in Orlando FL, before moving to Jasper, NC.

His wife and his parents preceded him in death. Surviving are his sons Howard L. Cox and wife Susan of Indianapolis, IN, and David H. Cox and his wife Alicia of New Bern, NC. Two granddaughters, Deanna and Heather. His sister, Margaret Wilson of Houston, TX. Also many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held at home of his son David Cox, 3317 Tack House Road, Trent Woods, NC on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11 am to 6 pm.

Instead of flowers, please contribute in memory to Florida Hospital Hospice, 770 W Granada Blvd., Suite 304, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation, Ormond Beach, FL.



