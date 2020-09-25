Harvey Edwards

Harvey Lee Edwards, 83, of Vanceboro, passed away September 24, 2020.
He is predeceased by his wife, Daisy Marie Tetterton Edwards. He was the Pastor of Pitch Kettle Holiness Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Edwards Latham (Greg) of Washington, NC, Sarah Edwards Matthews (Chris) of Vanceboro and Paula Edwards Stallings (Robbie) of Clayton, NC; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Sarah Matthews, 1670 Bear Hole Road, Vanceboro.
Due to Covid services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Cottenfuneralhome.com.
