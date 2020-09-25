1/1
Harvey Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Lee Edwards, 83, of Vanceboro, passed away September 24, 2020.
He is predeceased by his wife, Daisy Marie Tetterton Edwards. He was the Pastor of Pitch Kettle Holiness Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Edwards Latham (Greg) of Washington, NC, Sarah Edwards Matthews (Chris) of Vanceboro and Paula Edwards Stallings (Robbie) of Clayton, NC; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Sarah Matthews, 1670 Bear Hole Road, Vanceboro.
Due to Covid services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Cottenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved