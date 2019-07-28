Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Milton Godwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harvey Milton Godwin, 86, of Vanceboro went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Harvey was born on November 4, 1932 in Chadburn County, NC. He spent 17 years in the Navy and 28 years at Weyerhauser. Harvey enjoyed bowling in his spare time. He loved God, his church, his family, and his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Leonard Godwin, of 44 years; six children, Paula and Freddie Mercer, Cheryl and Mike Oliver, Harvey Jr. and Christal Godwin, Robbie and Phyllis Godwin, Ricky Riggan, and Brian and Tatiana Godwin; one brother, Wilton Godwin; one sister, Frankie Tracy; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and two faithful feline companions (his furbabies), Marco and Buttercup.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sherwood Forest Freewill Baptist Church in New Bern. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. He will be laid to rest in New Bern Memorial Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harvey's name may be made to his church, Sherwood Forest FWB Church or Community Hospice.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Harvey Milton Godwin, 86, of Vanceboro went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019.Harvey was born on November 4, 1932 in Chadburn County, NC. He spent 17 years in the Navy and 28 years at Weyerhauser. Harvey enjoyed bowling in his spare time. He loved God, his church, his family, and his friends.He is survived by his wife, Barbara Leonard Godwin, of 44 years; six children, Paula and Freddie Mercer, Cheryl and Mike Oliver, Harvey Jr. and Christal Godwin, Robbie and Phyllis Godwin, Ricky Riggan, and Brian and Tatiana Godwin; one brother, Wilton Godwin; one sister, Frankie Tracy; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and two faithful feline companions (his furbabies), Marco and Buttercup.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sherwood Forest Freewill Baptist Church in New Bern. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. He will be laid to rest in New Bern Memorial Cemetery following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harvey's name may be made to his church, Sherwood Forest FWB Church or Community Hospice.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close