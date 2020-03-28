Harvey Paul Austin, 80, of Campbells Creek, NC, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

He is a member of Campbells Creek United Methodist Church and attended Pamlico United Methodist Church. He was an honorary member of Campbells Creek Hunting Club and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Harvey and Hattie Paul Austin.

He is survived by his wife, Sydney Anderson Austin; son, James "Jim" Austin and wife, Ann; daughters, Karen Austin Cayton and husband, Sid, and Paula Austin Gilgo and husband, Murray; grandchildren, Natalie (Justin) Sepulveda, Ashlea Austin (Bud) Robertson, Kara Cayton (Jordan) Egan, Madison Gilgo, and Andrew Gilgo; and two great grandchildren, Evy and Parker Sepulveda.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico UMC, c/o Tillie Roberts, 9985 NC Hwy 306 S, Arapahoe, NC 28510 or Campbells Creek UMC, 30323 NC Hwy 33 E, Aurora, NC 27806.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

