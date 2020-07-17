Harvey Paul Austin, 80, of Campbells Creek, NC, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

He is a member of Campbells Creek United Methodist Church and attended Pamlico United Methodist Church. He was an honorary member of Campbells Creek Hunting Club and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Harvey and Hattie Paul Austin.

He is survived by his wife, Sydney Anderson Austin; son, James "Jim" Austin and wife, Ann; daughters, Karen Austin Cayton and husband, Sid, and Paula Austin Gilgo and husband, Murray; grandchildren, Natalie (Justin) Sepulveda, Ashlea Austin (Bud) Robertson, Kara Cayton (Jordan) Egan, Madison Gilgo, and Andrew Gilgo; and two great grandchildren, Evy and Parker Sepulveda.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Roach officiating.

Following social distancing guidelines, the family will be receiving friends and family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Face coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico UMC, c/o Tillie Roberts, 9985 NC Hwy 306 S, Arapahoe, NC 28510 or Campbells Creek UMC, 30323 NC Hwy 33 E, Aurora, NC 27806.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.





