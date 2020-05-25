Harvey Randolph Mitchell, 84, of Reelsboro passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home.

He worked for Tideland Electric for 24 years and co-owned a trucking business, H & E Mitchell Trucking, for 15 years. He was a member and vice president of Reelsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Rowe; mother, Goldie Mitchell; stepfather, Daniel Sawyer, Sr.; and brothers, Johnny Mitchell and William Sawyer.

He is survived by his wife, Della Elizabeth Hodges Mitchell; daughter, Brenda M. (Dwayne) Croom; brothers, Thomas (Betty) Sawyer, Dewitt (Annabelle) Sawyer and Jackie Sawyer; sisters, Goldie Wells and Patricia Dail; grandchildren, Randy Lee (Chasity) Croom, Nicole Lee Croom and Robin Lee Croom (Nick Sinicrope); great grandchildren, Polly Croom, Willow Marie Sinicrope and Kinsley Renae Sinicrope.

His funeral will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 27th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will be held immediately following the chapel service at Sandhill Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Rackley officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home while adhering to mandatory guidelines placed by NC Governor's executive order.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

