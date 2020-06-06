Harvey Smith, 75, of New Bern, NC passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4th, 2020.
Born in Danbury, New Hampshire, he is survived by his loving wife Susan of 54 years, his daughters Julie, her husband Brian Sandish and their children Nicholas and Samantha, Kim and her husband Bill Meissner and their daughters, Ivy, Julie and Grace. Also survived by his nephew Chris Rocci and niece Terry Rocci-McGorty, husband John McGorty and their daughter Amanda.
He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Army. He will be remembered for his kindness, his humor and his willingness to serve his community.
He was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Our family will receive friends at a later date to celebrate his life.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Smith Family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.