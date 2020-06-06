Harvey Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Smith, 75, of New Bern, NC passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4th, 2020.
Born in Danbury, New Hampshire, he is survived by his loving wife Susan of 54 years, his daughters Julie, her husband Brian Sandish and their children Nicholas and Samantha, Kim and her husband Bill Meissner and their daughters, Ivy, Julie and Grace. Also survived by his nephew Chris Rocci and niece Terry Rocci-McGorty, husband John McGorty and their daughter Amanda.
He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Army. He will be remembered for his kindness, his humor and his willingness to serve his community.
He was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Our family will receive friends at a later date to celebrate his life.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Smith Family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved