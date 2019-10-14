TRENTON - Haywood Dove, 90, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Northwest A Conference Tabernacle in Trenton. Viewing will be on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at King's Chapel FWB Church, Trenton, from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Interment will be at the Haiti Cemetery in Trenton.
Arrangements are by Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019