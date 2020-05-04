Haywood Steven Carter, 65, of 185 Pate Rd., New Bern died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A walk thru viewing will be held Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary with the family present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
His service is 1 p.m. Saturday, at the mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Carter of the home.
Due to the Coronavirus, all services are following the Governor's guidelines of (six) 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees which includes the funeral home staff.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020