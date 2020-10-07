1/
Hazel Brown Bostic
Hazel Brown Bostic, 97, of New Bern passed away October 6, 2020.
She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her husbands, Felton Cox and Grover Bostic; sister, Mary Alice Davenport.
She is survived by her son, Ron Cox and his wife, Lynn of Ravenel, SC; granddaughter, Pamela Cox; great granddaughter, Eva Cox and dear friend, Tracie Childress.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am Friday, October 9, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church with burial to follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Due to COVID - 19 facemasks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
OCT
9
Burial
Greenleaf Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
