NEW BERN - Hazel B. Kramer, 67, died Oct. 29, 2020.

No services planned.

Survivors include husband, James Kramer; son, Ernest Aldridge of Denver, Colorado; stepson, Craig Kramer of New Bern; daughter, Tilena Aldridge; stepdaughters, Lori Hammond, both of Pamlico County, Sherri Vinston of James City, Tracy Teple of Ernul; and brother, David Brinson of Aurora.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



