Hazel Lee Brinson, 94, of New Bern passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at home.

She was a member of New Hope Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus E. Brinson, Sr. and son, Rufus E. Brinson, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy B. White and husband, James White III; daughter-in-law, Anna J. Brinson; grandsons, James White IV (Leslie), Jason White (Shelby) and Jerry White (Nikki); five great-grandchildren, Caroline, Tyler, Kami, Brynlee and Cason; and several nieces & nephews.

Her funeral will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 29th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Seth Jones and the Rev. Lee Kirkman officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Sandhill Cemetery, Reelsboro.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

