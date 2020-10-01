1/
Hazel Mills Heath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Hazel Mills Heath, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A lifelong resident of Jones County, Ms. Hazel was a retired secretary with Craven Community College. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved being with her family. She was a great cook who spoiled her family, especially her grandchildren, with her baked treats. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband, Asa B. Heath, Jr., her brother, Clifton "Sug" Mills, her son-in-law, William DeVane, and her great granddaughter, Brookelynn James Oliver.
Funeral services for Ms. Hazel will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park with Bishop Michael F. Howard officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Kathy H. DeVane, of Trent Woods; Shari H. Fitzgerald (Dennis), of Vanceboro; and Crystal H. Sutton (Nathan), of Pollocksville. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Asa Oliver (Emily), Miranda Oliver Hawkins (Edwin), Kellie DeVane Murphy (Justin), Stephanie DeVane, Ali DeVane, Jacob Sutton and Caleb Sutton; her great grandchildren, Joshua, Olivia, Ashlyn, and Ava.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Heath Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved