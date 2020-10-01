Mrs. Hazel Mills Heath, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A lifelong resident of Jones County, Ms. Hazel was a retired secretary with Craven Community College. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved being with her family. She was a great cook who spoiled her family, especially her grandchildren, with her baked treats. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband, Asa B. Heath, Jr., her brother, Clifton "Sug" Mills, her son-in-law, William DeVane, and her great granddaughter, Brookelynn James Oliver.
Funeral services for Ms. Hazel will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park with Bishop Michael F. Howard officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Kathy H. DeVane, of Trent Woods; Shari H. Fitzgerald (Dennis), of Vanceboro; and Crystal H. Sutton (Nathan), of Pollocksville. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Asa Oliver (Emily), Miranda Oliver Hawkins (Edwin), Kellie DeVane Murphy (Justin), Stephanie DeVane, Ali DeVane, Jacob Sutton and Caleb Sutton; her great grandchildren, Joshua, Olivia, Ashlyn, and Ava.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Heath Family.