NEW BERN ? Mrs. Helen Adams Bland passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born October 4, 1917 to Lela Henderson Adams and Will Adams in Baltimore, MD. She married her one true love, Shade Ireon Bland in November 1944 and raised four wonderful children together in New Bern. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband Shade, her son Sterling Bland and her daughter Cynthia B. Carawan.
Graveside services were 2:00 PM, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Epworth Church Cemetery in Vanceboro. Memorials in Helen's name may be made to Craven County Hospice PO Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Helen is survived by her two sons Terry Bland; and Danny Bland, and wife Cathy; her seven grandchildren, Sterling Bland II; Wadine Smith, and husband Jay; Jason Carawan; Daniel Bland, and wife Bailey; Josh Bland; Avery Bland; and Shade Bland; along with her two great grandchildren, Harper and Hunter.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Bland Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020