Helen Basart Koonce, 73, of Norfolk, VA, formerly of New Bern, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Helen Basart Koonce was born on July 16, 1945 in Greenville, NC, to Jasper and Sybil Basart, both deceased. Helen attended elementary and completed high school in New Bern. She graduated from Hardbargers Business College. Helen was a Navy wife and Navy civilian employee from which she retired.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gerald of Norfolk, VA; daughter, Camille; son, Marty; granddaughter, Patrisha and husband, Chris; sister, Jean and husband, Dick; niece, Sister Monica; four great-grandchildren; and her beloved Cocker Spaniels, Sassy and Little Foot.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019