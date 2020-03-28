Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Dawley. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Dawley, of New Bern, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 93.

She was born on Monday, August 2, 1926. Helen's passion in life was teaching in the New York State school system, where she retired. After retirement, she moved to Florida where she took care of many elderly friends and family. In 2002, she moved to New Bern, where she became a member of the Rhems United Methodist Church and worked with the Karen community.

She is survived by her son Larry Dawley and wife Joyce, her daughter Heidi Knopp, and her grandchildren; Hannah, Michael, Emily and Sarah.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Dawley and her sister Harriet Milde.

Due to the Corona virus outbreak the family is unable to have a memorial service.

Helen will be remembered on a Facebook page called "Friends of Helen". Please join the family there.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rhems United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



