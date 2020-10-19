Helen Elizabeth Jones Chappell, 93, of Beaufort, died on Oct. 17, 2020.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Ann Street United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.

She is survived by her daughter, Libby Chappell of Beaufort; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Eure building from 1 p.m. until just before the start of the service.

Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store