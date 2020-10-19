1/
Helen Elizabeth (Jones) Chappell
Helen Elizabeth Jones Chappell, 93, of Beaufort, died on Oct. 17, 2020.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Ann Street United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
She is survived by her daughter, Libby Chappell of Beaufort; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Eure building from 1 p.m. until just before the start of the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
