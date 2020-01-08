NEW BERN - Dr. Helen Hill Adams, 93, of New Bern transitioned Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Ritualistic Services will be conducted at 6:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel by the Theta Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Continental Society, the Queen Esther Chapter # 7 Order of Eastern Star and Daughters of Imperial Arabian Court #52. Her funeral service is at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter's A.M.E. Zion Church 617 Queen St. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Dillahunt; son, Rev. W. J. Adams, III (Diane); one brother, John W. Hill; four grandchildren, Renita Dillahunt Adams, (Marcus) Agape Adams, Emmanuel Adams (Nicole), Enoch Adams; and two great -grandchildren. Online condolences accepted at www.oscarsmortuary.com Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020