Helen Jean Dunlap Purser, 82, of Grantsboro, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home.

She is a member of Bethany Christian Church. She loved reading, gardening, and golfing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lois Dunlap and two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Edward Dunlap and James "Jimmy" Warren Dunlap.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Herb Purser; children, Edie (Robert Spencer) Ireland, Miles "Mickey" Herbert Purser Jr. and Lora "Chicken" (John) Stroud; nine grandchildren, Evan, Aimee, Tara, John, Jared, Gavin, Lindsey, Mason and Jack; and five great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 10th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Torrie Osgood officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or HOPE Clinic, PO Box 728, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



