Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Jeanette Banks, 77 of Trenton, died on September 30, 2020.

She is survived by her son, T. J. Banks and spouse Pamela of Trenton; daughter, Jeanette Banks of Trenton; brother, Johnny Herring and spouse Peggy of Goldsboro; sisters, Lou Carrell of Mt. Olive and Mary Hicks and spouse Charlie of Northport, AL; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangments by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store