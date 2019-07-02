Helen Jenkins (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Obituary
Helen Jenkins went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her beloved husband, Joe "JW" Jenkins, who predeceased her.
Helen is survived by 3 sons; Joe W. Jenkins, Jr. (Tina) of New Bern, Richard I. Jenkins and Tommy E. Jenkins of the home; 3 grandchildren, Joe Jenkins, III and family of VA, Jeff Jenkins and family of FL and Christine Humphrey and sons of New Bern. Helen also had 7 great grandchildren.
She had been a member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1962.
A visitation will be held at Cotten Funeral Home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Her service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church with burial to follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
