Helen Louise Gibbs Peele, 89, of Beaufort, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Croatan Ridge Nursing &
Rehabilitation Center, Newport.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Gwen Roberts, 113 Secretariat Drive Havelock. Viewing hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is noon Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Faith Tabernacle of Praise, 413 Hwy. 101, Beaufort. The entombment will follow at Faith Tabernacle of Praise Cemetery, Merrimon Road, North River Community, Beaufort.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019