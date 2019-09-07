Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Lucile Jones Irby. View Sign Service Information Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point , NC 27262 (336)-889-5045 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Lucile Jones Irby, 92, went to be with our Lord and her husband, James (Jay), on September 4, 2019. She was born in Guilford County, NC on March 21, 1927 to the late Viola Caroline Swaim Jones and John Henry Jones. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Christopher Irby, her stepmother Mary Ruth Jones and her brother Samuel Odell Jones. Helen will be remembered as a loving wife of 73 years, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Prior to moving to Cary, she and Jay lived in New Bern, NC for 45 years and were members of Trinity United Methodist Church. Helen worked for 12 years for Ives Oil Company in New Bern. Helen learned to "mother" at 10 years old when her own mother died. With her father working hard to keep the family together, Helen took care of her younger brother and sister, kept house & learned the good, Southern cooking skills for which she was well known. Her father re-married when Helen was 14. She gained a beloved step-mother and sister but she never lost the ability to keep a house immaculate, put a good meal on the table and iron anything that would sit still, all while opening her home and setting a place at the table for anyone who might drop in. She was an avid crocheter and enjoyed other types of needlework as well. She was very proud to have made altar cloths that were used in her church. She spoiled her family unashamedly and they will be forever grateful for it. Survivors include her daughter Terri Irby Cox and husband Joe of Apex, NC; son John Roy Irby and wife Larann of Niceville, FL; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and sisters, Katherine Nance and Nancy Jones of High Point, NC. The funeral will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Services, 1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC with Reverend David Emery presiding. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 1:45 prior to the service. Entombment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12867, New Bern, NC. 28561-2867. Condolences maybe shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019

