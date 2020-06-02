VANCEBORO - Mrs. Helen Marie Toler Borkowski, 87, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. In life she excelled at and loved gardening. She devoted most of her life being a beloved wife and mother to her family and she also loved movies and music. She was preceded in death by her late husband Lawrence John Borkowski who passed in April 2010. They were married just shy of sixty years.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 6th at the Wiggins Family Cemetery in Vanceboro. The family will have a viewing to say final goodbyes in a small visitation room at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.
Mrs. Borkowski, a native of the Vanceboro community of Craven County, lived in various places while her husband served in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, they lived in Havelock for 20 years prior to making their home in New Bern then moved to Vanceboro in 1995. For the last several years she had resided in Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehab in New Bern.
Mrs. Borkowski was preceded in death by her mother, Marietta Wiggins Toler, her husband, Lawrence John Borkowski, a son, Leonard Charles Borkowski, an infant, Sherry Linda Borkowski, and her sister, Edna Mae Garris.
She is survived by an aunt, Mrs. Ruby Wiggins, her sister, Peggy Ann Stallings, son, Michael Borkowski of Havelock, daughters, Barbara Borkowski of New Bern and Candy Merrell and husband, Tim, of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren, Daniel Borkowski and Jonathan Murphy, and Tyler Merrell; and several great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, Eastern Chapter,
5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.