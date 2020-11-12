Helen Shepherd Friend died peacefully at 102 years old on November 10, 2020 at Pruitt Trent in New Bern, NC. Helen was born on April 17, 1918 in Jersey City, NJ to Richard Kemp Shepherd and Ellen Meiklejohn.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Friend of Jensen Beach, Fl; and sons, Richard Friend of New Bern, NC and Paul Friend MD. of Bedford, NH; four grandchildren, Amanda, Spencer, Kevin and Paul; and four great-grandchildren.
Helen's appreciation of education led her to return to college in 1966 receiving her BS in Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Rhode Island. She later became the Chief Clinical Dietitian for Roger Williams General Hospital in Providence. Helen encouraged her children's education and was very proud of all of the degrees earned by her children and grandchildren.
Helen's fearless nature led her on many adventures. During the WWII she ran an Inn in New Milford CT, then joined the Red Cross Overseas Assn. and ran an orphanage in Busan, Korea, where she met her future husband Paul.
While raising their three children Helen and Paul lived in Italy, Germany, and England, returning to reside in East Greenwich, RI in 1960. After her husband died in 1999, Helen, at age 81, traveled to China, journeyed up the Yangtzee River, and visited Tibet. Helen later continued her adventures with trips to Europe and the Caribbean with her children and grandchildren. Helen enjoyed exercise, participating in Zumba through her 90's, and was also an avid gardener.
Helen moved to New Bern in 2016 to live near her son and daughter-in-law (Richard and Jean).
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family is delaying any Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of New Bern, 308 Meadows Street, New Bern, NC;

or the New Bern Parks and Recreation Dept. Senior Exercise Program.
