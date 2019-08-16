Helen Tyndall Sanders, passed away, peacefully at her daughters home, just 6 weeks after her 90th birthday. A native of Alliance in Pamlico County, she was a long-time resident of the Ghent neighborhood, where she was known as "Grandma" to all the children she met. She loved children and spoiled her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was retired from retail sales, at both Kress' and Montgomery Ward Department Stores. Helen enjoyed sketching and drawing in her spare time. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward Sanders in 1996.
The family will receive friends 6-8:00 PM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home and other times at the home of her daughter, Mandy. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Helen is survived by her children, Steven F. Sanders, and wife Merissa, of Anchorage, AK; Karen Sawyer, and husband Richard, of Gulfport, MS; Ted Sanders, and wife Cathy, of New Bern; and Mandy Sanders, of Ernul. She also leaves behind her two sisters, Hazel Cowell, of Bayboro; Betsy Norville, of Grantsboro; her five grandchildren, Lisa Hardee (Mark), Katie Sanders, Amy Sanders (Jason), Cristen Powell (Josh), Audra Sawyer; and her 12 and 2/3 great grandchildren.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Sanders Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019