Henry Lee Pratt Jr., 64, of Greenville, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the East Carolina Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
Viewing will be held on Saturday at the chapel one hour prior to the service.
Funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville. Interment with military honors will follow the service in Homestead Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations, Greenville.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019