Henry Leon Taylor, 72, of 43 Taylor Lane, Arapahoe, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence.
Friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are Friday, 10 AM to 6:00 PM at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is noon Saturday, February 23, 2018 at Small's Chapel Christian Church, 2672 Don Lee Road, Arapahoe. The interment with military honors will follow at the Crawford-Taylor Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Joyce Bryant Taylor of the home.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019