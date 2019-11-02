Henry W. Smith III of Spartanburg, S.C. died October 25, 2019. Henry passed away peacefully after battling lung cancer with family at his side.
He was born and raised in New Bern.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria Smith; daughter, Yvette Smith DeSilva; stepson, Erik Pfundt of Pilot Mountain, N.C; and stepdaughter, Erin Douglas of Richmond, Va.; mother, Doris Ashley Moore Smith; brother, Ashley Smith of New Bern; sister, Cheryl Hardison of New Bern; six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Riverdale United Methodist Church with Pastor Rusty Willis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverdale United Methodist Church.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019