Herbert "Hubby" Helms, 76, of Havelock, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock.



