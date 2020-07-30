1/
Herbert "Hubby" Helms
Herbert "Hubby" Helms, 76, of Havelock, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock.

Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
908 Lake Rd
Havelock, NC 28532
252-444-6248
