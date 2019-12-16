Herbert John Shea, 96, of New Bern, passed away at Crystal Coast Hospice House on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
He served his country faithfully during WWII in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Vurniece B. Shea.
Herbert is survived by his son, Fred Hodgson (Lydia) of Galax, VA.
A graveside memorial service will be at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Herbert's honor to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019