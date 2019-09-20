NEW BERN - Herbert R. Birdsall, 91, of the Carolina Pines community, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
He was born December 13, 1927 in Toledo, OH, son of the late Russell E. and Beatrice Pink Birdsall.
Mr. Birdsall served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of St. Christopher Episcopal Church in Havelock. He retired after 38 years as Lieutenant with the Lynbrook, NY Police Department. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Liebst Birdsall; and his sister, Jane Weeks.
Surviving are his children, Linda Santucci of New Bern, Thomas Leach of Florida, and Kimberly Milne-Fowler of Australia; two brothers, James Birdsall of TN and Russell Birdsall of NY; sister, Barbara Demos of NY; two grandsons, Christopher Morgan and John Morgan; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Monday, September 23 at 10:30 a.m. from Pollock-Best Funeral Home. Inurnment, with military honors, will be 12 Noon Tuesday, September 24 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
