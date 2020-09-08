Hildra Gail Franks, 61, of New Bern, formerly of Jones County, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Her service was 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 on the grounds of Free Will Chapel FWB Churchm 3298 Hwy. 58, Pollocksville, followed by the interment in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Ebbie Wilder, Trenton; son, NaQuan Franks, New Bern; four brothers, John Franks, Charlotte, Donnie Franks, New Bern, Ronnie Franks, Charlotte, Warren Franks, Pollocksville; four sisters, Edna Franks, Trenton, Phala Franks, Ashville, Shirley Franks and Valerie Ward, both of Trenton.



