JACKSONVILLE - Hildred Mae Mattocks, 77, formerly of the Silverdale Community, Maysville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Premier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, July 13 in the Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Midway Park. Interment will follow in the Spicer-Mattocks Family Cemetery, Maysville. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019